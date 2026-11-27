The Courthouse in Stara Zagora has been closed after a report of an explosive device was received by email at the District Prosecutor's Office. All employees in the building have stopped work, while police are conducting an inspection.

The courthouse will remain closed until the inspection is completed. The District Court said that scheduled cases for which no hearing was held will be postponed for a new hearing.

“Scheduled cases for which no court hearing was held are postponed for a new hearing, to which the parties will be summoned,” the District Court said.

So far, there has been no report of an explosive device being found or of the outcome of the police inspection. The information about the report was confirmed by the District Court, while BNT reported that it had been received by email at the District Prosecutor's Office.

Another Threat Reported in Recent Months

This is another threat reported at the Courthouse in Stara Zagora. On November 3, the building was closed again, with the work of the institutions suspended until 1:00 p.m., while court hearings that were not held were postponed.

Similar cases also occurred in October. On October 19, the courthouse was closed until 1:30 p.m. following a report received by email at the District Prosecutor's Office. At the time, Radio Stara Zagora reported that at the beginning of the month the building had been closed three times because of bomb threats.

During inspections at the Courthouse and other public buildings in Stara Zagora and Kazanlak in July, police found no suspicious items, BTA reported.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg