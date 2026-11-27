Narcotic substances were found between slices of bread in a package for a 33-year-old Algerian citizen housed at the Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Lyubimets. The incident occurred on November 26, the Haskovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

During an inspection of the food, staff at the facility found a brown lump weighing 22.33 grams. The field drug test reacted positively for cannabis and MDMA.

“The field drug test reacted positively for cannabis and MDMA,” the Haskovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The statement does not indicate that the recipient of the package was detained or charged. It also does not specify who sent the food.

A similar case had occurred before

The facility in Lyubimets had previously made the news in cases involving narcotic substances. In 2017, an attempt was reported to bring two packets into the building – one containing a yellow powdery substance weighing 1.3 grams and the other containing green leafy material weighing 5.3 grams. At the time, the police detained a Syrian citizen.

In August 2023, riots broke out at the Special Home between foreign nationals, in which three people suffered minor injuries, while property belonging to the Migration Directorate was damaged and destroyed. In October 2024, the court in Svilengrad ordered pre-trial detention for a 41-year-old Algerian citizen accused by the prosecution of coercion and hooliganism at the facility.

The Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Lyubimets is a structure of the Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Interior. It houses foreign nationals against whom measures for forced removal or expulsion have been taken.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, marica.bg