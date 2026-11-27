Eleven people have been detained in a joint operation by the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime and the Internal Security Directorate targeting an organized crime group allegedly involved in searching for, possessing and selling cultural heritage items. The actions were carried out on November 25 and 26 in populated areas in the Plovdiv region and in Sofia.

According to the Interior Ministry, the investigation has established evidence of a ministry employee’s involvement in the group’s activities. Eight men aged between 39 and 55 have been charged with participation in an organized crime group, as well as with illegally searching for archaeological sites, carrying out excavations without the required permit and failing to report discovered cultural heritage items.

Coins, gold and metal detectors seized

A 50-year-old man has been charged as the alleged leader of the group. According to the evidence collected during the pre-trial proceedings, some participants surveyed areas containing archaeological finds, others carried out the excavations, while a third group sought collectors to sell what had been found. The excavations were carried out at various locations in the Plovdiv region.

During more than 20 investigative and procedural actions, private addresses and vehicles were searched, and personal searches were also conducted. A total of 296 items bearing the characteristics of cultural heritage items, 259 coins, nearly €70,000 in cash, 30 gold pieces of jewelry, 15 metal detectors and other specialized equipment were discovered.

The detention of the eight accused has been extended to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor. Witnesses are being questioned in the proceedings, while expert assessments are to be commissioned to establish whether the seized items constitute cultural and historical artifacts and what their value is. Until these actions are completed, the items cannot be definitively classified as cultural heritage items.

A similar operation was also carried out in Razgrad and Targovishte

The case comes days after another operation by the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime targeting the illegal searching for, possession and trading of cultural heritage items. On November 18, nearly 1,000 coins and items bearing the characteristics of cultural and historical artifacts, as well as metal detectors, were seized during searches at five addresses in Razgrad and Targovishte. Three men were detained in that investigation, and the items have also been sent for expert examination.

Sources: nova.bg