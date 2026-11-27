Two doctors – a mother and her son, are being investigated in Kardzhali for issuing false discharge summaries and medical opinions, which were probably intended for assessment by the Territorial Expert Medical Commission (TELK). One of the doctors has been detained for up to 24 hours, while the other is abroad, Chief Inspector Radoslav Uzunov, head of the Economic Crime Counteraction Sector at the Kardzhali Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, said.

The two worked at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Kardzhali, but have no longer been part of its staff for about six months. One was dismissed on disciplinary grounds, while the other left following an internal investigation at the medical facility.

37 fictitiously admitted people being investigated

In the case, investigators have collected data on 37 people who were hospitalised at the facility. There is suspicion that many of them were not actually present there, but were admitted only on paper for a period of three to four days.

„Many of them were not in the hospital at all, but were only fictitiously admitted,“ Radoslav Uzunov said.

Most of those being investigated hold dual citizenship and live permanently in Turkey. According to the Interior Ministry, the discharge summaries and medical opinions issued could have been used when applying for assessment by TELK.

The investigation is also examining another possible purpose of the fictitious hospitalisations. Among the individuals are people for whom police have reported materials concerning drugs and driving motor vehicles after consuming alcohol or narcotic substances. One version is that the medical documents were also intended to help them avoid criminal prosecution.

Documents and the doctors’ actions being examined

According to the data released by the Kardzhali Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, the case concerns the admission and discharge of patients, as well as the issuing of discharge summaries and medical opinions. The documents and the circumstances surrounding the admissions are to be clarified as part of the investigation.

Radoslav Uzunov уточни, че Държавната психиатрична болница в Кърджали не работи с Националната здравноосигурителна каса. Затова по този случай не може да се говори за ощетяване на бюджета на НЗОК, а проверката е за документни измами.

Разследването продължава. На този етап МВР не съобщава всички проверявани лица да са получили решения на ТЕЛК, нито че двамата лекари са признати за виновни. Действията по случая трябва да установят дали настаняванията са били фиктивни, как са изготвяни документите и за какво са били използвани.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg