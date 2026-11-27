The court sentenced 47-year-old G.T. to four months in prison for violating an immediate protection order against domestic violence involving his parents. The sentence is to be served under an initial strict regime, the Sofia Court of Appeal Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The order was issued by the District Court in Botevgrad in civil proceedings and was served on the man on November 12. Under it, he was required to refrain from domestic violence, stay away from his parents and leave the home they shared in the village of Razliv, Pravets Municipality.

On the same day, G.T. violated the restrictions by approaching his parents, shouting at them and insulting them. On November 13, he again failed to comply with the order, entering the home and spending the night there despite the ban. According to the prosecutor’s office, the man continued to behave aggressively toward his parents.

Another violation followed on November 14, when G.T. directed insults and threats at them. The prosecutor’s statement does not specify whether the sentence is subject to appeal or which court would hear such an appeal.

Hundreds of Violations of Protection Orders

The case comes against the backdrop of hundreds of reported violations of protective measures. Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva said in September that more than 5,000 protection orders had been issued in the previous year. According to data from the Ministry of Interior included in the ombudsman’s 2025 annual report, the courts had issued 5,102 such orders, while 476 violations had been registered.

“We cannot stop at the moment when the court has ordered protection. A decision that is not enforced remains merely a document,” Velislava Delcheva said.

Sources: bta.bg