The building of Kovachevtsi Municipality has been evacuated following a report of an explosive device. Police are conducting an inspection, while employees have been released from work until the end of the day, Mayor Vasil Stanimirov said.

The threatening email was sent overnight. It has a political and ideological character, contains a name and a personal identification number, and the sender claims to have planted explosive devices in numerous administrative buildings and shopping centres. At this stage, there have been no reports of a device being found in the building.

„Since we received this report, it means that our building is also under threat“, Vasil Stanimirov said. According to him, the message is probably part of another hybrid attack. This is the mayor’s assessment, not a confirmed conclusion from the inspection.

Similar threats have been reported in other cities

The incident in Kovachevtsi comes amid a series of threatening emails sent to public institutions in November. On 3 November, reports of explosive devices were received in Kazanlak, Stara Zagora and Lovech. Employees were evacuated and inspections were carried out at a hospital, court buildings and administrative buildings.

Regarding the report in Kovachevtsi, the only thing confirmed so far is that the building has been evacuated and is being checked. It has not been announced when the police operation will end or whether the municipal administration will resume serving citizens.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, vesti.bg, nova.bg