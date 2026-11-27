Another underage girl has been injured in connection with the gathering in an apartment in the capital’s “Zapaden Park” neighborhood. The news was announced by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev during parliamentary question time.

On November 25, another person was charged in connection with the new case. The person was detained, with the detention period extended to 72 hours. The investigation now covers two injured girls, one of whom is underage.

A total of 15 people who attended the Halloween gathering have been identified in the course of the pre-trial proceedings. According to information presented by the minister, there is clear evidence of four crimes committed on different dates, involving people from the same group. Demerdzhiev did not rule out the possibility that other cases may also be identified, although no reports have been filed about them so far.

How the investigation began

The inquiry began on November 17, when the First District Police Department received operational information about indecent acts involving a minor. The following day, the materials were submitted to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Within 24 hours, seven people were identified and questioned. Following the questioning, evidence was gathered of the involvement of three minors in indecent acts. The materials were sent to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, and the investigation was assigned to an investigating magistrate because of the ages of the individuals identified.

On November 20, the three minors were detained by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs and handed over to the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. The court upheld the measure of “detention in custody” imposed on them. The investigation is ongoing, and the charges do not constitute proven guilt until a final court ruling is issued.

Police conduct also under review

At the same time, the response of police officers following reports of noise from the address is being examined. Initially, there was no available team, as the four patrol units in the area were engaged at other crime scenes.

Two more reports were filed from the same address—at 1:14 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. After the first team became available, it was sent to the apartment and arrived at 3:06 a.m. According to the patrol officers, they reached the entrance door, which was opened by a boy and a girl, but they did not detect any noise or visible violations of public order.

There is a discrepancy between this information and the claims made by some of the minors that officers entered the apartment. The exact number of police officers who visited the address has also not been established. The director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs ordered an inquiry into the response time, the actions taken at the scene and the possibility of redirecting another team earlier.

“If shortcomings or violations are identified, the officers will be held accountable,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

Alongside the inquiry by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, an investigation is also under way at the Internal Security Directorate. Earlier, BNT reported that the initial case became public after video recordings were circulated online. The prosecutor’s office and the investigative authorities are working on the case.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg