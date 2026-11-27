The Court in Kočani once again rejected Iva Mihaylova’s request to participate via videoconference in the proceedings over the car crash. An outpatient record from a medical facility in Bulgaria had been attached to the request, and its consideration interrupted the hearing for around 30 minutes.

Mihaylova’s lawyer in Bulgaria, Nikolay Dimitrov, filed an appeal against the court’s previous refusal to allow remote participation. The court considered the appeal but found no grounds to change its decision.

“There is no new evidence corresponding to such a request,” the judge in the case said.

Following the refusal, the hearing continued with the questioning of the expert who prepared the automotive technical examination in the case. According to the findings, the collision between the two cars occurred in Mihaylova’s lane, into which the other vehicle had entered.

The prosecution questioned the expert regarding the examination submitted by the defence. The prosecutor described it as “biased, unsubstantiated and unprofessional”. Thus, opposing positions on the mechanism of the crash in which a person died remain in the proceedings.

The Case Concerns a Crash from October 2025

Iva Mihaylova is standing trial in North Macedonia over her involvement in the incident. The crash occurred on 7 October 2025, and several people, including Mihaylova, were injured.

On 9 November, the hearing in the case was held in her absence because she was in Bulgaria for medical examinations. At the time, the defence requested that she be allowed to participate via videoconference, but the court rejected the request. The decision was appealed, and at the latest hearing the appeal also failed to bring about a change.

The trial is continuing with the hearing of expert opinions and an examination of the different versions of the causes and mechanism of the collision. Previously, on 28 September, the fourth hearing in the case lasted more than 10 hours, with experts questioned on forensic medical and automotive technical examinations.

Sources: nova.bg, bnrnews.bg