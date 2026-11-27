A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Plovdiv with 1,026 grams of cocaine worth €48,806. The District Prosecutor’s Office – Plovdiv has charged him with possessing a high-risk narcotic substance for the purpose of distribution.

The drug was discovered during a police operation conducted on November 26 by officers from the Sixth District Police Department of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Plovdiv. Polyethylene bags containing a powdered substance were seized from a car used by the accused. A field drug test indicated that it was cocaine.

The accused has been detained for up to 72 hours. “The District Prosecutor’s Office – Plovdiv is expected to submit a request to the court for the imposition of the remand measure “detention in custody“”, the prosecutor’s office said.

Previous drug raids in the city

The case is the latest operation against drug distribution in Plovdiv. In June 2025, two people were arrested during two specialized operations, while police seized various high-risk substances.

More than 99 grams of fentanyl were discovered during one of the operations. In the other, 79 grams of amphetamine and 7 grams of marijuana were seized. Proceedings were opened in both cases, with the actions carried out under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

In the present case, the final decision on the remand measure will be taken by the court. At present, the man is accused, and his guilt has not been established by a final conviction.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg