Data on the unlawful use of European funds through fictitious employment contracts has been uncovered at two companies in the municipality of Kirkovo. The inspection was carried out jointly by officers from the Economic Police Department of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kardzhali and the Territorial Division of the National Social Security Institute.

The employment relationships of a total of 14 people are being examined – five at one company and nine at the other. So far, 10 fictitious appointments have been established. According to the documents, the workers’ monthly salaries ranged from €1,400 to €2,800, with a large proportion of those appointed being related to one another.

The scheme operated in 2024 and 2025

According to investigators, the funds were received under European employment-promotion programmes administered through the Employment Agency and the Labour Office. Economic Police officers are checking whether the individuals named in the documents actually performed work.

According to the information collected so far, some of the people agreed to be appointed fictitiously so that social security contributions could be paid for them. The money for the salaries was transferred to the employers, but some of the workers claim that they did not receive the amounts stated in the employment documents.

“The company managers received them. We are now investigating how, and indeed whether, they reached the employees,” said Radoslav Uzunov.

It remains to be established what the full amount of the unlawfully used European funds was and what portion of it actually reached the appointed individuals. At this stage, no information has been announced about charges being brought.

False statements and embezzlement under investigation

The case is being handled by the Countering Economic Crime sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kardzhali. Data concerning the unlawful receipt of funds by legal entities through the submission of false statements, as well as embezzlement, is being examined.

The case comes against the backdrop of other investigations into fictitious employment contracts in the region. In October 2026, the National Social Security Institute’s Kardzhali branch reported dozens of similar contracts, more than 100 cases of unlawfully received benefits and 590 orders to repay unduly paid amounts. These figures concern different investigations and do not automatically relate to the scheme at the two companies in the municipality of Kirkovo.

Sources: dariknews.bg, clinica.bg