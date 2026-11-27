Problems at „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ affect around 2% of the company’s subscribers, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said. According to him, the situation at the city level is good, but several areas have been affected, while the expected drop in temperatures increases the need for swift solutions.

„The problems did not begin during this term in office,“ Terziev said. He pointed out that around six kilometres of the network have been repaired annually so far, while its total length is between 1,200 and 1,300 kilometres. Around 95% of the network of the „Iz tok“ thermal power plant has not been repaired since it was built approximately 50 years ago.

Breakdowns have increased more than fourfold

According to data presented by the mayor, the number of breakdowns has increased from 118 at the same time last year to more than 500 now. „At this time last year, we had 118 breakdowns, while now there are more than 500. Next year we will probably have 1,000,“ Terziev said.

Scheduled repairs are expected to be completed within the next two weeks. After that, the teams will focus their efforts entirely on breakdowns. Petar Petrov, executive director of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, said that more than 50 breakdowns had been repaired in about a week and a half, but more than 20 new ones had occurred. More than 200 employees and over 15 teams equipped with heavy machinery are working on site.

Terziev specified that restoration deadlines can hardly be guaranteed, as a break may occur elsewhere after one section has been repaired. Pressure in the system is also a problem, preventing the necessary pressure from reaching the higher parts of „Mladost“ and „Studentski grad“.

State aid and debt restructuring under discussion

According to the mayor, the state should help redirect part of the funds owed to „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ towards the company’s payments to „Bulgargaz“. This would allow the heating company itself to use resources to invest in between 70 and 80 kilometres of critically important network.

Terziev said that the World Bank’s analysis includes talks on restructuring the company’s liabilities. According to him, a significant part of the debt consists of late-payment interest, which reaches 16%.

Among the long-term solutions, the mayor cited a new management model, the possibility of attracting operators and investors, as well as potential concessions. A meeting with the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission is also forthcoming to discuss a framework that would provide the future operator with predictability regarding the necessary investments.

Terziev also warned about the pressure caused by rising gas prices. According to him, when the price of gas increases while the price of the service remains unchanged, the accumulation of a deficit is inevitable.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg