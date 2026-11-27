A 29-year-old man from Botevgrad has been detained and charged with setting a car on fire in the village of Novachene. The vehicle was set alight in the yard of a private property, and the crime was solved within a matter of hours, police said.

The accused has a criminal record and previous convictions. The motive for the arson and the amount of material damage caused have not been disclosed. There is no information that anyone was injured in the incident.

Police said that the vehicle had been set on fire in the yard of a private property.

The court is expected to consider his remand measure. Until the court issues its ruling, the man is presumed innocent.

Previous case involving a car arson attack in the village

The new case comes against the backdrop of previous investigations into deliberate arson attacks in Novachene. In January 2019, police solved the arson of an “Opel Corsa” passenger car used by a resident of the village. At the time, a 19-year-old local man with a criminal record and previous convictions was detained, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated in the case.

A month later, a specialized police operation was conducted in Novachene over thefts and arson attacks targeting personal property. Nine people were detained for up to 24 hours during the operation. These cases are separate from the current investigation, and no connection between them has been reported.

Sources: dariknews.bg, medianews.bg