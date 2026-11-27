Three hornbills and 400 cigarettes without an excise stamp were found in a car near the village of Hlyabovo, Topolovgrad Municipality. The two men in the car were detained, police said.

The check was carried out on November 26. The car was driven by a 26-year-old man, while his passenger was 21 years old.

During the inspection, three hornbill specimens were found in the trunk, identified by police as a protected species of wild fauna. The cigarettes had been hidden in a compartment intended for a first-aid kit.

Hornbills are among the species placed under international control through CITES, which regulates the trade in and transportation of protected animals. Police have not provided further details about the specific specimens or how they were acquired and transported.

Procedural actions have been initiated in the case. “Work on the case is ongoing,” police said.

Sources: dariknews.bg