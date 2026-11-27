The prosecutor’s office is investigating an act of aggression at the emergency medical aid facility in Iskar. The report was filed on the evening of November 26 by an employee, who said that an intoxicated person had been admitted and was causing problems.

The investigation established that a 16-year-old boy, accompanied by a relative, had visited the Emergency Medical Center to receive medical assistance. During the examination, the minor became verbally aggressive and began to act violently and, according to the prosecutor’s office, struck an employee of the center who is a driver of an official vehicle.

„The case was opened under the urgent proceedings procedure,“ the prosecutor’s office said. A witness was questioned as the first investigative action. Subsequently, all those present during the incident were questioned.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to establish the nature and extent of the bodily injury caused to the employee. A forensic psychiatric examination of the minor is also pending.

The minor was detained after the incident

Earlier, police said that the minor had been detained after the incident. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office, and the next steps will depend on the conclusions of the ordered examinations and the witness statements collected.

Sources: dariknews.bg