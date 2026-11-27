The Plovdiv District Court is hearing the prosecution’s request for eight men to remain in custody in an investigation into an organized crime group, illegal archaeological excavations and trade in cultural valuables. Among the defendants is a police officer from Sofia.

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has submitted a request for the most severe measure, “detention in custody,” against Evgeni Shonov, Ivaylo Manchev, Gazep Durala, Dobromir Ovnarov, Marian Ivanov, Mitko Kamburov, Marin Chernev and Rosen Mazmadzhiev. The court has ordered a two-hour recess so that the defense lawyers can familiarize themselves with the case materials.

What the prosecution claims

According to the indictment, the group operated from the spring of 2025 until November 26, 2026, in Plovdiv and elsewhere in the country. The participants had different roles – they surveyed areas with archaeological finds, carried out excavations or sought contacts with collectors to sell the items they had found.

Evgeni Shonov, 50, has been identified as the leader of the organization. The defendants are also accused of failing to notify the authorities about discovered cultural valuables.

“Experts are to be appointed to establish whether the seized objects constitute cultural and historical valuables and what their value is,” the prosecution said.

What was seized during the operation

During the specialized operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Internal Security Directorate, 296 objects bearing the characteristics of cultural valuables, 299 coins, nearly €70,000 in cash, 30 gold pieces of jewelry and 15 metal detectors were found. Other equipment was also seized.

According to the Interior Ministry, the operations were carried out on November 25 and 26 in populated areas in Plovdiv Region and in Sofia. More than 20 procedural and investigative actions were conducted – personal searches, searches of private addresses and inspections of vehicles. A total of 11 people were detained, but eight of them were charged with participation in the organized crime group.

There is a discrepancy in the published data on the number of coins seized. Earlier information about the operation, circulated by Darik, cited 259 coins, while the report on the court hearing and the prosecution’s statement put the number at 299.

The investigation continues with witness interviews. The expert examinations will establish which of the recovered objects have the status of cultural and historical valuables and what their value is. Until the court issues its ruling, all defendants are presumed innocent.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bntnews.bg