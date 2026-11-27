Relatives and friends of the Pushkov family protested outside the Palace of Justice in Sofia, calling for a harsher sentence in the case concerning the crash on Plovdiv’s ring road. The protest was organized by the “Angels on the Road” association on the day the Supreme Court of Cassation examined the appeal against Juneid Dyulgerov’s 10-year sentence. The final court’s decision has not yet been announced.

Two parents and their 14-year-old daughter were killed in the crash on November 24, 2025. The family’s only surviving child was seriously injured. According to the prosecution, the heavy goods vehicle driven by Dyulgerov entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Pushkov family’s car.

Relatives call for the maximum sentence

Hristina Chalakova, the mother of the deceased woman, told bTV that the family was calling for the sentence to be reconsidered and for the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

“A child who was left alone without a mother, without a father, without a sister, will celebrate New Year’s and Christmas all alone,” Chalakova said.

Petya Ivanova of the “Angels on the Road” association told the Bulgarian National Radio that the relatives expected the judicial system to show that human life has value. In her words, decisions in similar cases create the impression that serious traffic violations do not result in sufficiently severe punishment.

How the case reached the Supreme Court of Cassation

The Plovdiv District Court initially imposed a 15-year prison sentence. Since the defendant admitted his guilt and the case was heard under the expedited procedure, the punishment was reduced by one-third to 10 years in prison under an initial general regime. Dyulgerov was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for 12 years.

The Plovdiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence in July 2026. The relatives appealed the decision, seeking an increase in the punishment, and the case reached the Supreme Court of Cassation. The Supreme Court of Cassation’s decision will be final.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg