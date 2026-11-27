The District Court in Gabrovo sentenced a man to four years’ effective imprisonment after finding him guilty of possessing drugs with intent to distribute. The plea agreement between a prosecutor from the Gabrovo District Prosecutor’s Office and his defense attorney was approved by the court.

More than 5 kilograms of marijuana and 0.214 grams of cocaine were being kept in a house and the adjoining yard in a village in Gabrovo Municipality. The value of the narcotic substances exceeds 52,000 euros. The crime was committed without the necessary permit and under the conditions of dangerous recidivism.

The sentence will be served under an initially strict regime

The man pleaded guilty, and the court approved the sentence agreed upon by the prosecution and the defense. The four-year prison sentence is effective and must be served under an initially strict regime. The approved plea agreement has the effect of a final judgment.

According to the case materials, the drugs were being kept on October 9, 2025. The ruling was issued in criminal case No. 378 of 2026, heard by the District Court in Gabrovo on November 25, 2026. Thus, more than a year passed between the commission of the crime and the approval of the plea agreement.

Sources: bnrnews.bg