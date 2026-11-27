The Sofia District Court is considering the prosecution’s request for the permanent detention of two 19-year-old defendants in the investigation into offenses against two underage girls in Sofia. One has been charged with coercion against a 16-year-old girl, while the other is accused of creating and distributing pornographic material involving a minor.

The hearing was briefly interrupted after one of the defendants became ill. An emergency medical team was called to the scene. The court then withdrew for a private deliberation. As of the time of publication, no decision on their remand measures had been announced.

What the prosecution claims

According to the prosecution, one of the 19-year-olds was present at the gathering in an apartment in Sofia on Halloween night, where three minors are accused of committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old girl. According to the state prosecution, he recorded part of what happened and posted videos on social media.

The other defendant is under investigation over an incident at the beginning of September, in which, according to the prosecution, lewd acts were committed against a 16-year-old girl. He knew some of the minors accused in the case involving the 15-year-old.

The Sofia City Court has already upheld the permanent detention of the three underage defendants in the case involving the 15-year-old girl. With the addition of the two adults, the total number of defendants in the related investigations has reached five.

Prosecution does not rule out new charges

Supervising prosecutor Georgi Kodzhanikolov said: „We are working to clarify all the versions circulating“. He said investigators are determining who was present at the gathering, when they were in the apartment, what they witnessed and whether they were involved in the acts under investigation.

Kodzhanikolov did not rule out an increase in the number of people under investigation and the charges brought after all the evidence collected has been analyzed.

Checks at the Interior Ministry

The case also led to checks within the Interior Ministry. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said the conduct of the police teams that visited the apartment on October 30 following reports of excessive noise was being reviewed. It is being established whether the officers acted professionally and whether they could have arrived earlier.

Demerdzhiev also announced a specialized police operation across the country targeting the presence of minors in drinking establishments, unlawful acts around schools, drug distribution and aggression among minors.

Sources: bnrnews.bg