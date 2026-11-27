The District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven is investigating a report of physical abuse of minors placed at the “Hristo Botev” Educational Boarding School in the village of Podem. The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on November 27 over allegations that a minor had been tortured. The incident took place on November 25.

The investigation was launched as a matter of urgency, with the first action being the questioning of a witness. An inspection of the scene was carried out, items that may be relevant to the case were seized, and two minors underwent medical examinations. Medical expert assessments have also been ordered.

“All competent institutions will be involved in the case,” the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven said.

The victims were placed in the boarding school by court decisions as an educational measure under the Juvenile Delinquency Act. At present, the prosecutor’s office has not reported that any specific person has been charged.

The investigation continues

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted by an investigating police officer from the Dolna Mitropolia District Police Department under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven. The aim is to clarify the circumstances of the case and establish whether there are any responsible parties.

The boarding school in Podem has previously been the focus of institutional inspections. In 2016, the State Agency for Child Protection reported established cases of violence and risks to the lives and health of the children placed there. The inspection was carried out following a report by the ombudsman.

Sources: nova.bg, old-news.bnr.bg