The Haskovo District Court sentenced Lyutvi Hasan to 10 years in prison for causing the death of 23-year-old Yordan Bozukov in a crash after consuming alcohol. The sentence is to be served under an initial general regime.

The court also banned Hasan from driving a motor vehicle for a period of 13 years. The time he spent in custody, starting from March 14, 2025, will be deducted from the sentence.

The crash occurred on the Haskovo–Dimitrovgrad road

According to the court ruling, the incident occurred on March 20, 2023, on the E-85 main road between Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad, in the area of the „Maritsa“ market. Hasan was driving a „Mercedes“ passenger car with a blood alcohol concentration of 2.03 per mille.

The court found him guilty of violating traffic rules and negligently causing the death of Yordan Bozukov.

The case was sent back for a retrial

The trial was held again after the Plovdiv Court of Appeals overturned the previous seven-year prison sentence handed down by the Haskovo District Court and sent the case back for a new hearing before a different judicial panel.

The initial sentence was handed down on January 15, 2026. At that time, the court sentenced Hasan to seven years in prison and banned him from driving a car for 10 years. The new trial on the merits began on November 26, 2026, with the questioning of witnesses, including relatives of the deceased.

Hasan turned himself in at the „Lesovo“ border crossing

After the crash, Hasan left the country. On March 13, 2025, he voluntarily turned himself in to the Bulgarian authorities at the „Lesovo“ border crossing, after which he was detained.

The new sentence may be challenged and appealed before the Plovdiv Court of Appeals within 15 days of its announcement.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg