91 years since the birth of the unforgettable tenor Luciano Pavarotti

On October 12, 1935, a man was born in the Italian city of Modena who would later change the way the world perceives opera. Nine decades later, his name continues to sound synonymous with passion, perfection and humanity. Luciano Pavarotti – the tenor who conquered the planet with his voice and made it love opera.

The son of a baker and an amateur singer, the young Pavarotti grew up in a home where music was part of everyday life. Initially, he dreamed of becoming a footballer – a passion that remained with him for life. But fate had other plans. After years of hard work and vocal lessons, Pavarotti made his debut in Reggio Emilia in 1961 as Rudolfo in Puccini's La Bohème. His voice - warm, powerful and luminous - quickly attracted the attention of the music world.

By the 1960s and 1970s, he was already one of the biggest names in opera. The stages of Milan's “La Scala“, New York's Metropolitan Opera and London's Covent Garden became his second home. But his real mission was to take opera beyond the halls and make it accessible to everyone.

“The Three Tenors“ and the cultural phenomenon

In 1990, Pavarotti, together with Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, created a sensation with the concert “The Three Tenors“ during the World Cup in Rome. This event marked a turning point in the history of classical music – millions of people around the world who had never set foot in an opera heard and loved arias like “Nessun dorma“.

From that moment on, Pavarotti became not only a singer, but also a cultural ambassador. He took to the stage with pop and rock stars such as Sting, Bono, Elton John and Mariah Carey, making Pavarotti & Friends a symbol of the unification of genres and of music as a universal language.

The legacy of an unforgettable voice

Luciano Pavarotti died in 2007, but he left behind more than just records and memories - he left behind the feeling that great music can be human, close and inspiring. His voice continues to sound in cinema, television, even on social networks - and today new generations are discovering the magic of “La donna ` mobile“ and “O sole mio“.

In 2019, director Ron Howard dedicated a documentary to Pavarotti that shows not only his brilliance, but also his kindness, generosity and genuine love for people.

Today, on October 12, 2025, the world celebrates the 90th anniversary of Pavarotti's birth with concerts, exhibitions and new releases of his recordings. In Modena - his hometown - his music is heard, and students at the local music academy that bears his name continue to dream of following in his footsteps.

Pavarotti once said:

„If music doesn't come from the heart, it's better not to sing it.“

Ninety years after his birth, this truth rings louder than ever - because Pavarotti's voice didn't just sing. It spoke to the soul.