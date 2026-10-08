The most prominent students of the 26th International Master Class of Raina Kabaivanska presented their progress in a gala concert on the stage of the Sofia Opera. They worked with the famous opera singer for three weeks, perfecting their vocal technique and preparing their concert program. The event took place on October 7 under the baton of maestro Naiden Todorov.

Young singers presented the results of their training

Among the performers were two Bulgarian opera singers. Alexandrina Mihaylova joined after her debut in the opera “Un Ballo in Masquerade“ at the Varna Opera. Gabriela Yordanova participated in the concert after performing the role of Frasquita in Burgas the night before.

The gala concert gave the participants in the master class the opportunity to show the results of their joint work with Raina Kabaivanska to the Bulgarian audience. Along with the young singers, Naiden Todorov, who conducted the performances, also stood on stage.

Raina Kabaivanska thanked the audience and the NBU

„Dear guests, theater is a miracle and tonight a great miracle happened. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Tonight I heard your hearts beating with our hearts“, said Raina Kabaivanska.

She called her students “my young children“ and “my little children“, emphasizing that they are growing together with the New Bulgarian University. Kabaivanska thanked the university for its love and support, which she said has been going on for 26 years.

The 26th International Master Class once again brought together young opera singers who work with Raina Kabaivanska in an intensive three-week training. The finale of the training was marked with a concert at the Sofia Opera.

Sources: bntnews.bg