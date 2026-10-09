Nana Mouskouri received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany – the highest federal award for services to society. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented the award to the Greek singer on October 5 in Berlin, during a ceremony marking the Day of German Unity.

Mouskouri was among the 21 awardees – 12 women and 9 men, honored for their contribution to democratic values, international understanding and public life. "They strengthen what binds us together," Steinmeier said of the award winners.

From childhood in wartime Athens to the German stage

For Mouskouri, the award also has a personal historical significance. As a child, she experienced the German occupation of Athens during World War II. Despite this traumatic experience, years later Germany became one of the most important starting points for her international career.

The singer arrived in the country in the early 1960s. The German version of the song "White Roses from Athens" became a great success and made her famous among the German-speaking public. According to Steinmeier, it was her public and artistic path that helped build a closer image of Greece in Germany and to start a process of reconciliation between the two countries.

Career beyond music

Mouskouri has built an international career, recording and performing songs in Greek, German, French, English, Spanish and Italian. In addition to her music, she is also known for her public commitment - she was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a member of the European Parliament.

The German authorities distinguish her for her commitment to peace and freedom, as well as for her role in promoting international understanding. The Order of Merit can be awarded to both German citizens and foreigners for exceptional political, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian services.