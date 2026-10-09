Ian Hill Leaves Judas Priest Due to Arthritis

Bassist Ian Hill has left Judas Priest effective immediately due to advanced arthritis and left shoulder problems. The musician has made the decision after 56 years in the band, with Uriah Heep's Davey Rimmer to take his place.

“I've always said I'd keep going until my performances suffered. I hate to say it, but the time has come”, Hill said in a statement released by the band.

Injury Cuts European Tour Short

The arthritis affects the bassist's left shoulder and right hand, as well as his right shoulder and both knees. Hill said he had used painkillers, gels and cortisone injections, but his condition had made it difficult for him to perform at concerts.

During the European tour, he also tore a tendon in his left shoulder. The injury meant he could not raise his arm high enough to play, and he missed the Judas Priest concert at London's Eventim Apollo on September 21.

Davy Rimmer was prepared to fill in for Hill if necessary. Uriah Heep's bassist is also part of the side project Elegant Weapons, which features Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner.

Hill remains in the band's history

Ian Hill joined Judas Priest in 1970, a year after the band's formation. He played on all of their studio albums, including “Sad Wings of Destiny“, “British Steel“, “Screaming for Vengeance“ and “Invincible Shield“.

After guitarist C. K. Downing left in 2011, Hill remains the last member of Judas Priest's early lineup. Singer Rob Halford joined in 1973, and guitarist Glenn Tipton in 1974.

Hill has recorded bass parts for songs on the band's upcoming 20th studio album. However, he has indicated that he is unsure whether his physical condition would allow him to perform a full concert, even if surgery is avoided.

"I have decided to retire and spend my remaining years with my family," the musician said. Judas Priest said Hill had been the "backbone" of the band for decades and praised him for his contributions, while also naming Rhymer as the new bassist.

Sources: blabbermouth.net, musicradar.com, kerrang.com