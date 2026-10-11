"Undercover" returned with its first episode in 10 years

Ten years after the last episode, "Undercover" returned to the television airwaves. The first episode of the sixth season was broadcast on BNT 1 on October 10 at 10:00 PM.

The new season includes 12 episodes. Before the television premiere, the first series was presented in preview on October 5 and 6 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, where thousands of fans of the crime series gathered.

Famous characters and new faces

The sixth season sees the return of Zahari Baharov as Ivo Andonov, Marian Valev as Rosen Gatsov-Kukata, Mihail Bilalov as Petar Tudzharov-Dzharro and Kiril Efremov as Tisho-The Big Twin.

The cast is joined by Julian Vergov, Pavel Ivanov, Radina Kardzhilova, Veselin Kalanovski, Velina Georgieva and Klimentina Firtsova. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, and the script team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski.

The story returns to the past

The story in the new season moves between a contemporary line and events from the past, which show how the relationships between some of the characters were formed and how the group around Dzharro came together.

„The story consists of two layers - one absolutely contemporary and one that stands in the past“, said director Viktor Bozhinov to BNT.

In the first episode, viewers are also introduced to a new storyline related to a family that is part of the criminal world. According to screenwriter Vanya Nikolova, the season is not just a return to old stories, but a continuation, taking into account the changes in the world and in the lives of the characters.

“Undercover“ began in 2011 as a production of the Bulgarian National Television and gradually became one of the most recognizable Bulgarian series. The sixth season was realized in a co-production between BNT and Falcon Wing Studio.

The second episode is scheduled for October 17 at 10:00 PM on BNT 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnt.bg