A film tells about Chernobyl and the silence in Bulgaria

The documentary film “Chronicles of the Inconvenient Truth – The Truth about the Bulgarian Chernobyl“ traces the events after the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the consequences for Bulgaria. The premiere of the production is in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.

The director and producer Kaloyan Nikolov, the screenwriter Atanas Krastanov and the narrator Georgi Nenov spoke about the creation of the film and the information about radiation pollution in the program “In Focus with Lora Krumova“.

Warnings about a second peak of radiation

According to Atanas Krastanov, there were warnings about a possible second peak of radiation after the accident. According to him, people were not informed in a timely manner about what measures to take to protect themselves.

„Measures are taken very easily, they just need to be communicated and explained through the methods of informing citizens“, Krastanov pointed out.

The screenwriter says that his personal memories of the period are among the motives for creating the film. He remembers the conferences after the accident and the discussions between scientists and journalists about what was happening.

The story of the „Chernobyl children“

Kaloyan Nikolov defines the film as a story that parents did not know or could not tell. In the early 1990s, those born around the time of the accident were called „Chernobyl children“.

Georgi Nenov also shares a personal memory. His parents are scientists, but they still didn't find out about the radiation in time.

According to Krastanov, concealment of information is not only a problem in Chernobyl, but is also observed in other events that affect a large number of people. It is this connection between personal memory, public silence and the consequences of the accident that is at the center of the documentary.

Sources: nova.bg