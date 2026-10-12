Viktor Bozhinov: The hate towards "Undercover" is expected, it was like that at the beginning of every season

The criticism towards the first episode of the sixth season of “Undercover“ is expected, said director Viktor Bozhinov. According to him, a similar reaction appears at the beginning of every season, when viewers compare the new series with the already familiar stories and characters.

“Undercover 6“ returned on BNT 1 on October 10 after a 10-year break. The premiere episode brought back Jaro, the Hook, the Big Twin and Ivo Andonov, while simultaneously introducing the new central characters Anton Vlashki-Amigoto, played by Julian Vergov, and Yavor Krastev-Tikhia, played by Pavel Ivanov.

The first series caused negative comments due to the dialogues, acting, sound and some plot decisions. In its review, Webcafe noted that the episode relies on shootouts, chases, familiar lines and nostalgia for the old characters, but still does not give a clear answer to where the season will develop. The publication rated the series with 3 out of 5 stars and defined the first episode as a start, not as a verdict for the entire season.

The first episode attracted over 320,000 viewers

Despite the criticism, the start of the sixth season recorded strong viewer interest. According to data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, the broadcast between 22:00 and 23:00 was watched by an average of 320,200 viewers over the age of 4. The content was accessed by 517,000 viewers, and the share among the audience aged 25-54 was 24.3 percent.

Bozhinov defended the team's approach and pointed out that viewers should follow the development of the characters before drawing final conclusions about the series.

„It is more important for viewers to see both the good and the bad in each character and draw their own conclusions.“

The new season tells two connected stories - a modern line and a prequel in which familiar faces from the first seasons return. The series airs every Saturday at 10:00 PM on BNT 1, and the season is planned in 12 episodes.

Sources: webcafe.bg, stolica.bg