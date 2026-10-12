Long-time cameraman and director Rumen Smilevski has passed away

Long-time cameraman and director at the Bulgarian National Television Rumen Smilevski has passed away. He dedicated 40 years of his professional career to television and participated in the realization of programs such as “The Morning Block“, “Around the World and at Home“ and “Plus-Minus“, BNT announced.

Smilevski has filmed children's programs, music videos and films. Among the titles he worked on as a cameraman are “Chronicle of the Hot Summer of 1868“, “Stefan Karadzha“, “The Bulgarians“ and “The Bulgarian name for longevity: Bulgarian yogurt“. The television film “Chronicle of the Hot Summer of 1868“ was created in 1990.

Rumen Smilevski is the author of over 150 documentaries. In them, he examines topics related to the origin of the ancient Bulgarians, the work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, Vanga, Bulgarian churches and monasteries, historical discoveries and contemporary artists.

In a conversation for BGNOW, dedicated to his joint work with Elena Dimitrova on the films about Vanga, Smilevski says: “After we wrote the title on a frame from the church in Rupite, things fell into place.“

The homage to Rumen Smilevski will take place on October 14 at 11:00 at the Central Sofia Cemetery, BNT reported.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bgnow.eu