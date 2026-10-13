They propose a pedestrian ring along the walls of Tsarevets

A pedestrian ring along the fortress walls of Tsarevets, which would allow for a walk at a height and panoramic views of Veliko Tarnovo, is proposed by architect Dr. Arch. Dragomir Yosifov. The idea is inspired by Dubrovnik, where the historical fortifications have been turned into part of the tourist experience.

The concept envisages that tourists will be able to walk along a specially designed route on the walls of the fortress. Yosifov also proposes adapting the towers for interactive attractions. According to him, this would allow visitors to stay longer in the area and get a richer experience from their visit.

“Providing new spaces for development is the key to a higher quality of life and a better urban environment“, says Dragomir Yosifov.

The proposal is part of the architect's broader vision for the development of the old capital. He believes that the current development plans for Veliko Tarnovo are outdated and the city should expand westward - from the area of the National Military University “Vasil Levski“ to the village of Ledenik. According to him, this is a more sustainable approach than continuing high-rise construction.

The idea has not yet been announced for implementation

The pedestrian ring and interactive spaces are presented as a proposal, but no decision has been announced by the municipality or any other institution to begin design and implementation. No estimated value, source of financing or implementation deadline have been specified.

The information about the idea was published by the newspaper “Borba“ and quoted by BLITZ. The material does not report that a procedure for approving the project has begun.

Dragomir Yosifov is 48 years old. With his contribution, about 500 houses with the status of cultural values and nearly 150 churches and monasteries have been restored. Among the sites related to his work is the medieval fortress “Baba Vida“ in Vidin.

Sources: blitz.bg, borbabg.com