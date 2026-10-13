RJ Mitt of 'Breaking Bad' dies at 34

RJ Mitt, known for his role as Walter Jr. on the series “Breaking Bad“, has died at the age of 34. The actor passed away in Brownsville, Texas.

His death was confirmed by his representatives. "It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, RJ Mitt," they said.

The statement did not give a cause of death.

The role that made him famous

Mitt played Walter Jr., the son of the main character Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. The series “Breaking Bad“ aired between 2008 and 2013 and followed the transformation of chemistry teacher Walter White into a drug manufacturer and trafficker.

The production has 58 nominations for “Emmy“ in primetime and has won 16 of them, including two awards for best drama series.

Like his character, RJ Meath has lived with cerebral palsy. He has used the publicity the series has brought him to speak out about awareness, inclusion, and representation for people with disabilities.

Work outside of „Breaking Bad“

His participation in the series has paved the way for other roles in film and television. In 2021, Meath starred in the drama „Triumph“, where he plays a high school senior with cerebral palsy who tries to become a wrestler.

Among his recent film appearances are „Love Me Dead“ in 2024 and „Westhampton“ from 2025. In addition to being an actor, he is also known for his community work in support of people with disabilities.

Sources: focus-news.net, tmz.com, apnews.com