The Toplocentrala Regional Center for Contemporary Arts is marking five years since its opening with a celebratory program from November 20 to 24. Today’s Open Day gives the public an opportunity to explore the building and its artistic spaces, take part in a behind-the-scenes tour and view a retrospective exhibition on the institution’s history.

The program also includes an exhibition by Austrian artist Oliver Ressler, a stage installation, a screening of a film about Toplocentrala and free children’s screenings at the planetarium. Actress Iva Todorova will moderate an interactive meeting with the audience devoted to visitors’ experiences at the cultural center. A quiz on the institution’s history and activities is also planned.

Today’s events include the immersive performance “Baba” and a workshop on creating a sand mandala. The evening program continues with the dance performance “Taken from the Internet, or a Brief Guide to the Use of Dance,” which examines the influence of social media on artists and contemporary dance.

“5 Years of Toplocentrala – Live Music”

That is the title of the concert that will close the day, featuring Ivan Shopov, Vlado Mihailov and Trigaida.

International production and forum on the independent scene

On November 23, the Belgian collective NeedCompany will present “Songs of Disconnection.” The musical performance by composer and director Maarten Seghers explores the limits of communication, human connectedness and the difficulties of mutual understanding. The production combines contemporary music, vocal and instrumental interactions and stage action.

The celebratory week concludes on November 24 with the forum “5 Years of Toplocentrala: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” Representatives of the cultural sector, independent artists, institutions, international partners and the media will take part in the discussions. Topics will include the role of the independent scene, international cooperation, the development of the performing and visual arts, and the sustainability of cultural infrastructure.

Toplocentrala officially opened in November 2021. Since then, the center has hosted nearly 4,000 events, including theater and dance performances, concerts, performances, exhibitions, discussions, workshops and educational initiatives.

Among the international professional forums held at the center were the 2024 plenary meeting of the IETM network for contemporary performing arts and the 99th meeting of the Trans Europe Halles European network of independent cultural centers in 2025.

Sources: bta.bg