From AC/DC to P!nk: Rock, Metal and Pop Albums Released on October 13th

October 13th is a date on which albums with different sounds but their own place in the history of popular music have appeared over the years. From the concert fury of AC/DC to the experiments of Prince and the modern pop of P!nk, these records show how diverse the music world can be.

Here are seven titles whose release dates have been confirmed for October 13th.

1. AC/DC – „If You Want Blood You've Got It“ (1978)

On October 13, 1978, AC/DC's first live album, If You Want Blood You've Got It, was released in the UK and Europe.

Recorded on April 30 of that year at the Apollo Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, the album captures the band in one of the most energetic periods of their career, when vocalist Bon Scott was on the stage.

It includes live versions of songs such as "Let There Be Rock," "Riff Raff," and "The Jack." The raw sound and the feeling of direct contact with the audience make the record one of the iconic live albums in the history of hard rock.

A curious detail is that the release was released in different countries on different dates. While the UK and European release is on October 13, the US release will follow in November.

2. Overkill – „The Years of Decay“ (1989)

On October 13, 1989, the fourth studio album by the American thrash metal band Overkill — The Years of Decay was released.

Produced with the participation of Terry Date, the record combines the band's characteristic aggression with more developed compositions and a dark atmosphere. Among the most popular songs are „Elimination“, „Time to Kill“ and the title track.

The album is particularly important for the development of Overkill, because it shows that thrash metal can be both fast, uncompromising and compositionally ambitious.

For fans of heavy music, The Years of Decay remains one of the most significant records in the band's discography and an important part of the history of American thrash metal in the late 1980s.

3. 4 Non Blondes – „Bigger, Better, Faster, More!“ (1992)

On October 13, 1992, 4 Non Blondes' debut studio album — Bigger, Better, Faster, More!.

The band combines alternative rock, blues influences and emotional vocals, and the leading figure in it is singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

The album's biggest success is “What's Up?“, which becomes an international hit. With its memorable chorus and a sense of personal insecurity and search for meaning, the song becomes one of the musical symbols of the 90s.

However, the album is not limited to this hit. Songs like “Spaceman“ and “Dear Mr. President“ show the different sides of the band and its interest in topics related to personal freedom and society.

The success of Bigger, Better, Faster, More! turned 4 Non Blondes into one of the recognizable names of the alternative rock scene in the first half of the 90s.

4. Prince – „Love Symbol“ (1992)

On the same day in 1992, Love Symbol by Prince and his band New Power Generation was also released.

The album is also known as the Symbol Album because of the unusual symbol that the musician used as his name during this period. It combines pop, funk, R&B, soul and rock, and also includes elements of a narrative concept.

Among the most famous songs is “7“, which became a big hit. The project also contains “My Name Is Prince“ and “The Morning Papers“, demonstrating different sides of his artistic approach.

Prince is among the musicians who refuse to be limited by genre definitions. Love Symbol is a prime example of his ability to combine experimental ideas with melodies that reach a wide audience.

The fact that the album is released on the same date as the debut of 4 Non Blondes creates an interesting contrast between two different musical visions of the early 90s.

5. Beck – “Colors“ (2017)

On October 13, 2017, American musician Beck released his thirteenth studio album Colors.

After the more melancholic sound of his previous project Morning Phase, Beck turned to brighter, more rhythmic and more immediate music. The album combines pop, alternative rock, electronic influences and dance beats.

Among the standout songs are “Dreams“, “Wow“, “Up All Night“ and the title track “Colors“. The record demonstrates Beck's desire to experiment with musical forms without losing his sense of memorable melodies.

Colors won the “Grammy“ for best alternative music album in 2019 and shows that artistic freedom and commercial accessibility are not necessarily opposites.

6. Robert Plant – „Carry Fire“ (2017)

Also released on October 13, 2017 is Carry Fire — the eleventh solo studio album by Robert Plant, the legendary vocalist of Led Zeppelin.

Instead of trying to replicate the sound of his former band, Plant continues to explore different musical traditions. The album weaves together folk rock, blues, world music influences, and unusual rhythms.

Highlights include "The May Queen," and "Bluebirds Over the Mountain" features Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

Carry Fire shows an artist continuing to evolve decades after his greatest commercial success. Rather than a nostalgic look back on the past, the album offers a curious look at Plant's musical pursuits later in his career.

7. P!nk – – Beautiful Trauma“ (2017)

On October 13, 2017, P!nk's seventh studio album — Beautiful Trauma.

The record combines contemporary pop with rock energy and the singer's characteristic emotional frankness. Among the leading songs is “What About Us“, which emphasizes disappointment, lost trust and the feeling that the voice of the common man remains unheard.

The title song Beautiful Trauma also occupies an important place in the project, examining the complex relationships between people and the contradiction between love and pain.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and solidified P!nk's position among the most successful pop artists of her generation.