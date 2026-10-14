Johnny Depp opens first major exhibition in London

Half-human, half-rabbit, with the “sword of truth“ in hand – this is one of the highlights of Johnny Depp's first major exhibition in the UK. The exhibition opened on October 13 at the London “Halcyon“ gallery and presents original works created by the actor over decades.

The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, collages and sculptures and shows a side of Depp's work that remains outside of cinema and music. It follows the presentation of his works under the title “Miscellaneous Things“ at the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art.

Drawing as an Escape

Johnny Depp has said that drawing was his first creative passion, even before he began his acting career. He describes it as a way to “escape into a blank sheet of paper“.

The London exhibition features floral compositions, psychological portraits and fantastical images. Among them are portraits of friends, people the actor admires and his muses, presented alongside self-portraits and imaginary incarnations. Thus, the line between personal identity and public image remains deliberately unclear.

The story behind “Rabbit Man“

The sculpture “Rabbit Man“ is Johnny Depp's first. It was previously shown at a contemporary art fair in Istanbul and was inspired by a drawing by his son Jack, made when the boy was about five years old.

The image reminded Depp of a recurring dream from his own childhood. Subsequently, it appears repeatedly in his drawings, paintings and graphics.

“Johnny Depp has always followed his own creative instincts, not being limited by the boundaries between art, music and cinema“, said Paul Green, president and founder of the “Halcyon“ gallery.

According to him, the works are distinguished by emotional immediacy and an individual creative vision. Kate Brown, vice president and artistic director of the gallery, described Depp as “a true Renaissance man“, and his works – like a deeply personal visual diary created over decades.

Sources: bta.bg