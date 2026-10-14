Mimi Ivanova celebrates 80 years with a concert at the National Palace of Culture

On October 28, Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture will gather the audience of Mimi Ivanova for the anniversary concert "When I was a girl Mimi at 80". The event will mark more than six decades of the singer's stage career and will combine well-known songs with a new sound.

The concert was prepared with the assistance of producer Evgeni Boyanov. Part of the program will be golden hits of Mimi Ivanova, re-recorded with updated arrangements. Two CDs have been prepared for the special edition, which will be sold during the concert and will also be available on digital platforms.

Two CDs with New Arrangements

Among the songs in the new recordings is a composition that has received a more sensual sound with additional violins. A completely new song is also expected to be performed at the concert, which is being kept as a surprise for the audience for now.

“The new recordings are wonderful“, Evgeni Boyanov told the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, there are so many songs that a decision was made to divide the material into two CDs.

Friends and colleagues of Mimi Ivanova will also appear on stage. They will perform songs from her repertoire, as well as from the music of composer Razvigor Popov, who is among the most important people in the singer's creative path.

„I am Selin Ivanova“

In her interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Mimi Ivanova talks about the balance after more than 60 years in front of an audience. She says that she does not attribute her achievements solely to talent, but to the combination of perseverance, hard work and luck in meeting the right people at the right time.

„Fate gave me more than I even imagined I could receive“, shares the singer. She adds that she never wanted to exceed her own capabilities and feels happy with the path she has taken.

When asked why she is not Celine Dion or Christina Aguilera, Mimi Ivanova answers with a smile: “I am Celine Ivanova and that satisfies me at the moment.“

For the singer, popularity makes sense especially when it is connected to people's love. It is this connection with the audience that will be at the center of the concert on October 28, which brings together songs, new recordings and musicians related to her long creative journey.

Sources: bnrnews.bg