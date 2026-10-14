1.6-meter-tall head of Ramses II found near home in Egypt

A stone block with hieroglyphs discovered by a local resident near his home has led to the discovery of two huge royal statues in Egypt. Rescue excavations in the village of Behbeit el-Hagar, Gharbia province, have uncovered a head of Ramses II, part of another possible statue of the same pharaoh, and a block of pink granite with royal titles.

The first find is a head about 1.6 meters high. Ramses II is depicted wearing the double crown, which symbolizes the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt. According to Hisham el-Leiti, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the size of the fragment indicates that the entire statue, including the base, was probably about 8.5 meters tall.

“The discovery is an important addition to Egypt's archaeological finds and will shed more light on the history and cultural significance of Behbeit el-Hagar“, said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi, quoted by “Ahram Online“.

Inscription confirms connection to Ramses II

The top of the statue's supporting pillar was also found next to the head. It is inscribed with the ruler's choral name “Khor Ka Nakht Meri Maat“ — one of the elements of his royal title.

The second find is part of another royal statue about 2.4 meters long. The legs and base are missing, and the upper part of the headdress is damaged. However, the face is relatively well preserved. The pharaoh is depicted wearing a nemes - the traditional royal headdress of the rulers of Ancient Egypt. The similarity between the features of the two faces is among the reasons why archaeologists assume that the second statue is also of Ramses II. The final conclusion will be made after additional research.

About a meter from the second statue, a block of pink granite nearly 1.3 meters long was found. The hieroglyphs on it contain two royal titles of Ramses II - "King of Upper and Lower Egypt" and “son of Ra“.

Excavations continue

The work of the archaeologists began after the resident reported the stone block to the local antiquities inspectorate. After a preliminary inspection, it was determined to be an archaeological artifact, and teams from the Supreme Council of Antiquities were sent to the site.

Excavations and research continue to determine how the discovered fragments are connected and what their role was in the ancient architectural complex. Authorities expect the work to provide more information about the history of the area.

Ramesses II was the third pharaoh of the 19th dynasty of Ancient Egypt. He ascended the throne around 1290 BC and ruled for approximately 67 years. His name remains associated with some of the largest construction projects in Egyptian history, including the temples at Abu Simbel.

Sources: english.ahram.org.eg, wam.ae