Chris de Burgh at 78: The story behind “The Lady in Red”

Chris de Burgh had enough material for a song in his life even before he wrote his first. He was born on October 15, 1948, in Venado Tuerto, Argentina, with the name Christopher John Davison. His father was a British diplomat and his mother Maeve was Irish. It was her surname de Burgh that later became the stage name by which the singer would be known around the world.

His childhood was spent between Malta, Nigeria and the Belgian Congo, before the family settled in Ireland. There, they lived in a 12th-century castle that was converted into a hotel during the summer months. As a teenager, Chris played guitar for guests, and these early performances turned out to be his first stage. In an interview with “The Guardian“ he says that his father dreamed of living in an Irish castle and that the family had to work hard to maintain the place.

From the castle to the first hits

In 1974, Davison signed a contract with A&M Records, and a year later released his debut album Far Beyond These Castle Walls. The song Flying from it spent 17 weeks at number one in Brazil and showed that his music could find an audience far beyond Britain and Ireland.

De Burgh gradually built a style in which pop, rock and balladry meet fairy tales, sea voyages, wars and love stories. In Don't Pay the Ferryman he turns a night journey into a dramatic scene. "I saw this man racing through the night to meet his destiny," the singer says in an archive interview with Irish public broadcaster RTÉ.

The song that made him a world star

His biggest success came in 1986 with The Lady in Red, included in the album Into the Light. The song reached number one in the UK and remained at the top for three weeks. It also became one of the most recognizable ballads of the 80s, often chosen as the first dance at weddings.

Chris de Burgh himself does not limit himself to the romantic image that his hit creates. His repertoire includes energetic songs like High on Emotion, the dark tale Don't Pay the Ferryman and the Christmas A Spaceman Came Travelling. So behind one of the most popular love ballads stands an author who has been telling musical stories with different plots and moods for years.

Half a Century of Music

In 2003, his name again entered the world news after his daughter Rosanna Davison won the “Miss World“ contest as the representative of Ireland. Two decades later, the singer himself celebrated 50 years of recording with the album 50, released in 2024.

At 78, Chris de Burgh remains most associated with the “Lady in Red“, but his story is broader: Argentine origins, a diplomatic family, an Irish castle, a guitar in front of hotel guests and a career built on the ability to make a song sound like a small film.

Sources: rte.ie, theguardian.com, irishtimes.com