Jason Statham returns in "The Beekeeper 2"

Jason Statham reprises the role of Adam Clay in “The Beekeeper 2“. The first teaser for the sequel was presented on October 15, and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on January 15, 2027. In Germany, the premiere is planned for January 14. A Bulgarian date has not yet been announced.

The sequel comes after the success of “The Beekeeper“ from 2024, which earned $ 162.6 million at the global box office. The new film is again an action thriller, but the director's seat is now occupied by Indonesian Timo Tiahyanto, known for his work on “The Night Comes for Us“ and “Nobody 2“. The script is by Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the first part.

Adam Clay is hunted again

The official description presents Clay as a wanted man who continues his campaign of revenge against those who have done him harm. In the first film, the former operative returned to violence after his close friend became the victim of a large-scale fraud. In the sequel, the conflict is again connected to the secret world of the Beekeepers, but the details of the specific enemy are being kept secret.

The cast also includes Jeremy Irons as Wallace Westwilde, Amy Raver-Lampman as Agent Verona Parker, Bobby Naderi as Agent Matt Wiley and Gemma Redgrave as President Jessica Danforth. The new names are Pom Klementieff, Yara Shahidi and professional wrestler and actor Adam Copeland.

Director promises a more stylized action vision

Tehyanto takes over the series from David Ayer, who directed the first film. In an interview with TheWrap, he joked about the scale of the action and said: “This time he's going to kill 82 people.“ The line is a reference to a conversation about the number of opponents eliminated by the character in the previous part.

In another interview, the director described Statham as a “perfectionist“ and said that the actor actively participated in discussing the scenes. Filming began in the UK in September 2025, and production wrapped principal photography and moved into post-production in 2026.

“The Beekeeper 2“ will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. Currently confirmed premiere dates are for the United States, the UK, Germany and some other markets, while the date for Bulgaria is yet to be specified.

Sources: thewrap.com, moviefone.com