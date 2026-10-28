Evelyn Waugh - the satirist who "brought us back to Brideshead"

At the beginning of “Return to Brideshead“ a forgotten address brings Captain Charles Ryder back to the friendships, loves and losses of his youth. This world of castles, Catholic rituals and a fading aristocracy was created by Evelyn Waugh, born on October 28, 1903 in Hampstead, London.

Waugh grew up in a family close to the publishing business. His father Arthur Waugh ran Chapman & Hall, and his older brother Alec also chose literature. Evelyn studied at Lancing College, then entered “Hertford“ at Oxford University. He left in 1924, without finishing a story.

The Satirist Who Turned Society into a Novel

His first novel, “Decline and Fall“, was published in 1928 and used black humor to ridicule the English education system, snobbery, and social hierarchies. This was followed by “Barren Bodies“ in 1930, “Black Mischief“ in 1932, and “A Handful of Dust“ in 1934.

His personal life also underwent a sharp turn. After the breakup of his first marriage in 1930, Waugh converted to Roman Catholicism. Faith gradually became a central motif in his books, but it did not erase his satirical view of privilege, hypocrisy, and and human weakness.

“You have no idea how much more unpleasant I would be if I were not a Catholic. Without supernatural help I would hardly be human“, says Waugh of the role of religion in his life.

“Return to Brideshead“ and The Lost World

His most famous novel, published in 1945, tells the story of Charles Ryder - an artist who recalls his years at Oxford, his closeness to Sebastian Flyte and his relationship with the Marchmain family. The story combines love, religious quest and a sense of the disappearance of a social order.

Waugh wrote the book in 1944, while he was attached to the British army. Initially, the novel was perceived as more sentimental and religious than his early satires, but it was precisely the combination of nostalgia, irony and Catholic themes have made it an enduring part of English literature. The University of Leicester has described it as Waugh's most famous novel.

In 1981, “Bride's Head“ was adapted into an 11-episode television series by Granada Television. The series, starring Jeremy Irons as Charles Ryder and Anthony Andrews as Sebastian Flyte, made the story a cultural phenomenon and brought Waugh back to a new generation of viewers.

Later books

Waugh also drew on his military experience in the “Sword of Honour“ trilogy, published between 1952 and 1961. It includes “Men at Arms“, “Officers and Gentlemen“ and “Unconditional surrender“.

The writer died on 10 April 1966 at his home in Combe Flory, Somerset. His last published book was “A Little Knowledge“ from 1964 – the first volume of a planned autobiography that he failed to complete.

Today his name remains most closely associated with “Return to Brideshead“, but Evelyn Waugh's literary legacy is broader: from the merciless satire of his youth to mature novels about war, faith and the impossibility of returning to the past.

Sources: theguardian.com, washingtonpost.com