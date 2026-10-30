Nayden Todorov to Conduct the Finale of “Operalia” in Shanghai

Maestro Nayden Todorov will conduct the opera part of the final concert of one of the most prestigious music competitions in the world – “Operalia“, founded by the legendary Plácido Domingo. The event will take place on November 1 at the Shangyin Opera House in Shanghai, where this year’s international competition for young opera singers is taking place. The final concert will be broadcast on Mezzo – one of the leading international television channels for classical music and opera.

The invitation to the Bulgarian conductor comes personally from Plácido Domingo after Nayden Todorov’s extremely successful performance at “Operalia“ in 2025 in Sofia. Then, under his baton, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra accompanied the finalists of the competition in the “Bulgaria“ hall. Domingo's high assessment of the work of the Bulgarian maestro finds its continuation in the invitation to him again stand at the conductor's podium at the final - this time in Shanghai.

As in Sofia, the two will share the conducting duties at the final concert. Naiden Todorov will conduct the opera performances of the finalists, and Plácido Domingo will stand at the podium for the performances of zarzuelas - the traditional Spanish musical and stage genre, which occupies a special place in the artistic career of the world-famous tenor.

For Naiden Todorov, this is another international recognition for his conducting skills. Director of the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra and former Minister of Culture of the Republic of Bulgaria, he is among the most recognizable Bulgarian musicians on the international stage. Over the years, the maestro has consistently worked to expand the international presence of Bulgarian musical institutions and artists.

Founded in 1993 by Plácido Domingo, the “Operalia“ competition is among the most authoritative international platforms for discovering young opera talents. Its laureates are world-famous singers such as Rolando Villazon, Joyce DiDonato, Erwin Schrot, Priti Yende and the Bulgarian Sonia Yoncheva. Every year, the competition brings together young performers from different countries, and their performances are evaluated by a jury with the participation of leading representatives of the international opera industry.

This year's edition of “Operalia“ takes place from October 26 to November 1 in Shanghai, hosted by the Shanghai Conservatory and Shangyin Opera House.

Just a year after Sofia welcomed the elite of the young world opera art, the Bulgarian presence in the history of “Operalia“ continues. And if in 2025 Naiden Todorov will present the Sofia Philharmonic to the international opera community, now he will bring Bulgarian conducting skills to the stage in Shanghai.