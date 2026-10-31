"Who Are You?" celebrates 10 years with two performances in Sofia

Ten years after its creation, the performance "Who Are You?" by Dramadi Theater will have two performances in Sofia on October 31. The audience will be able to watch it from 5:00 PM or 7:30 PM at the "Nikolai Haitov" Art Hall at the "Nikolai Haitov" National Community Center.

The anniversary meeting will also be a farewell to part of the cast. For half of the participants, this will be the last performance with Dramedi, after which they will continue their professional path as acting students at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Film.

A performance about identity and growing up

„Who are you?“ raises questions about identity, choices, growing up and the courage to be yourself. „This is a performance about identity, choices, growing up and the courage to be yourself“, state the „Creators“ Association and Dramedi Theater.

The production was created in a co-creative process in which the participants search for their own identity and share personal fears. It is this approach that turns personal stories into a theme recognizable to viewers of different generations.

Author team and awards

The concept, scenography, costumes and direction are by Tsveta Baliyska. The script was created by Baliyska, Tatyana Mitova and Gringo-Bogdan Grigorov. The music is by Sezer Sami, and the choreography is by Tsvetina Matova.

The performance was awarded five awards for best performance, an audience award, two awards for concept, script and direction for Tsveta Baliyska, an award for music by Sezer Sami and numerous awards for acting.

The performance is suitable for audiences over 12 years of age. Tickets for the two hours are sold separately, with viewers having to choose a performance at 5:00 PM or 7:30 PM.