Alexey Tarasov, the backing vocalist of "Lyube" has died

Alexey Tarasov, the backing vocalist of the Russian group “Lyube“, has died at the age of 64. The musician was part of the group practically since its creation.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Alexey Tarasov, the backing vocalist of the group “Lyube“. May he rest in peace“, the group wrote in a message quoted by Dnes.bg.

A representative of “Lyube“ confirmed to TASS that the cause of death was cancer. “He was sick. "He had cancer and it had already metastasized," the group's representative said.

He was a part of “Lyube“ from the very beginning

Alexey Tarasov was born on December 2, 1961 in Moscow. He graduated from the conducting and choral department of the “Ippolitov-Ivanov“ State Music and Pedagogical Institute.

For years, he supported the vocals of Nikolai Rastorguev and contributed to the dense choral sound of “Lyube“. He participated in concerts, tours, television shows and charity performances.

The backing vocals in the group's songs formed a separate musical line, and Tarasov's voice was heard in the concert versions of some of its most popular songs.

The funeral will be on November 4

The funeral ceremony will take place on November 4. This was announced by the drummer of “Lyube“ Alexander Erokhin to the publication “Abzats“. According to him, the group will help organize the musician's funeral.

At the moment, no additional details have been provided about the place and time of the ceremony.

Sources: dnes.bg, kommersant.ru, deckhouse.absatz.media