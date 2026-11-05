Ilia Lukov makes a noble gesture towards Bessarabian Bulgarians

Bulgarian folk singer Ilia Lukov received official letters of appreciation from Sofia Municipality and the Rodolyubets Cultural and Educational Association for his noble gesture towards Bessarabian and Taurida Bulgarians. The performer donated 100 tickets for his concert “With Bulgaria in My Heart,” which took place on October 14, 2026, in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

The musical event, held on Petkovden, brought together several generations of performers from different parts of Bulgaria on one stage. The concert became a celebration of Bulgarian folklore, traditions and patriotism, while Ilia Lukov’s special gesture gave dozens of compatriots the opportunity to be part of it.

The donated tickets were intended for Bulgarians in disadvantaged circumstances, including people from the regions of Bessarabia and Taurida who have found refuge in Bulgaria. Thanks to the initiative, they were able to experience the richness of Bulgarian folk music and enjoy an unforgettable evening.

In an official letter to the performer, Sofia Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva expressed her gratitude for the donation and highlighted its social and cultural significance.

“Your initiative to make fellow citizens in disadvantaged circumstances part of Bulgarian folklore and history is proof of your big heart and lively Revival-era spirit,” the letter states.

Sofia Municipality noted that, thanks to the donation, people had the opportunity to experience the magic of Bulgarian rhythms and enjoy a festive evening. The deputy mayor also welcomed the singer’s efforts to preserve national traditions and the memory of significant figures in Bulgarian history.

“I believe this is the beginning of a fruitful partnership in the name of goodness and Bulgarian culture,” Nadezhda Bacheva said.

Special thanks to Ilia Lukov were also extended by the Rodolyubets Cultural and Educational Association for Relations with Bessarabian and Taurida Bulgarians – Sofia. In its letter, the organization emphasized that the singer had once again shown solidarity with the fate of Bulgarians living outside the borders of their homeland.

The association recalled that Ilia Lukov’s concerts over the years have held particular significance for Bulgarian communities in Ukraine and Moldova. According to the organization, his musical performances contribute to strengthening national identity and preserving the connection with the historic homeland.

“Our association highly values what the folk singer has done over the years through his numerous concerts and appearances to strengthen and reinforce the national spirit of our compatriots in Ukraine and Moldova,” the letter of appreciation states.

Ilia Lukov is one of the popular performers of Bulgarian folk music, whose work is closely linked to patriotic themes, national traditions and Bulgarian spirituality. Through his concerts and public initiatives, he has for years emphasized the preservation of folklore heritage and the ties between Bulgarians at home and abroad.

The charitable gesture during the concert “With Bulgaria in My Heart” is further proof that folk music can be not only a means of preserving cultural identity, but also a bridge between generations and Bulgarian communities around the world.