Drummer Clem Cattini, who played on 42 No. 1 hits, dies

Clem Cattini, the drummer of The Tornados and one of the most prolific session musicians in British pop and rock music, has died at the age of 89. He died in London on 2 November.

According to Parade, citing Beat Magazine, Cattini died after a fall. No further details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released.

The news prompted tributes to a musician whose name often remained out of the spotlight, even though his drumming can be heard on dozens of Britain’s most popular recordings.

From “Shakin’ All Over” to “Telstar”

Clem Cattini was born on 28 August 1937 in Stoke Newington, London, to a family of Italian immigrants. His first major recording was Johnny Kidd & The Pirates’ “Shakin’ All Over” in 1960.

A year later, Cattini became a co-founder of The Tornados. With the group, he recorded “Telstar” – the instrumental hit produced by Joe Meek. The song spent five weeks at the top of the British charts, while The Tornados became the first British group to reach the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.

The drummer behind dozens of hits

After his time with The Tornados, Cattini became one of the most sought-after session drummers in Britain. According to data published after his death, he played on at least 42 British No. 1 songs. In a 2010 interview with “The Guardian”, the musician himself spoke of around 45, indicating a difference in the way the recordings and credits were counted.

Cattini played on hits such as Tom Jones’ “Green, Green Grass of Home”, Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me”, Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Release Me” and Tony Christie’s “Amarillo”. He also worked with The Kinks, The Wombles, Paul Weller, Lou Reed and Donovan.

He also played on all 11 songs from “Thrillington” – the instrumental version of Paul and Linda McCartney’s album “Ram”, released by Paul McCartney under the pseudonym Percy “Thrills” Thrillington.

Recognition from his peers

Tony Christie described Cattini as “a world-class musician, but also a world-class gentleman”. The singer added that the drummer had played on more No. 1 songs than any other British drummer.

“Drummers in Britain owe you a great deal for opening the door for all of us,” wrote Carl Palmer.

Cattini was among the drummers considered for the group that would later become Led Zeppelin, but he did not meet with manager Peter Grant because of his studio commitments. The position ultimately went to John Bonham.

Cattini’s story was also featured in the 2008 film “Telstar” about Joe Meek, in which the drummer was played by James Corden. He leaves behind recordings in which his rhythm forms part of the soundtrack of an entire era.

Sources: bbc.com, parade.com, theguardian.com