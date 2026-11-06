112 years since the birth of Adolphe Sax: the man who gave his name to the saxophone

Before the saxophone became the voice of jazz, it was a bold experiment in a Paris workshop. Its creator, Adolphe Sax, did not simply invent a new instrument, but designed an entire family of wind instruments that would combine power, versatility and an even tone.

Antoine-Joseph Sax, known as Adolphe, was born on 6 November 1814 in Dinant, Belgium. His father, Charles-Joseph Sax, was a maker of wind instruments in Brussels, and it was in his workshop that the future inventor became acquainted at an early age with the materials, mechanisms and difficulties involved in making musical instruments.

Sax studied music and played the flute and clarinet. At just 15, he presented two flutes and a clarinet at an exhibition in Brussels. This early success showed that he was interested not only in performance, but also in how design affected the sound and convenience of an instrument for the musician.

From Belgium to Paris

In 1842, Sax settled in Paris, then one of the major centres of European musical life. There, he began developing his own workshop and seeking a place among the established instrument makers. He worked on bass clarinets, saxhorns, saxotrombas and other designs, but it was the saxophone that made his name part of the language of music.

His idea was a practical one: to create an instrument with the flexibility of woodwind instruments and the power of brass instruments. The saxophone has a metal body, but it is played with a mouthpiece and a single reed, similar to that of the clarinet. It is therefore classified as a woodwind instrument, even though it is made of brass.

On 21 March 1846, Sax filed an application for French patent number 3226. The document described a system of eight saxophones in different registers, rather than a single model. The patent was granted for a period of 15 years, and the original family included instruments ranging from the sopranino to the contrabass.

Berlioz’s support

Among the first major advocates of the new instrument was the composer and music critic Hector Berlioz. In a publication from 1842, he described Sax as “a man of penetrating intellect, perseverance and exceptional skill”. Berlioz also drew attention to the saxophone’s unusual timbre, which, in his view, set it apart from the orchestral sounds known at the time.

The saxophone gradually found a place in military bands, where its powerful, full sound was particularly useful outdoors. The inventor developed other instruments as well, and his designs contributed to changes in French wind ensembles. In 1857, a saxophone class was established at the Paris Conservatoire and entrusted to Sax himself.

This did not mean, however, that the instrument immediately gained a lasting place in the symphony orchestra. During his lifetime, Sax faced fierce competition and prolonged disputes over his patents, while the saxophone remained more closely associated with military music than with the classical stage.

The name that continues to resound

Adolphe Sax died on 7 February 1894 in Paris at the age of 79. His invention’s great popularity came largely after his death. During the 20th century, the saxophone became one of the most recognisable instruments in jazz and later entered blues, rock, pop and film music as well.

On 6 November, when the anniversary of his birth is commemorated, Sax’s name continues to be spoken every time the instrument bearing his name is heard. His most enduring idea is not merely the saxophone’s metal curve, but the possibility for a new sound to find its own place in music.

Sources: yamaha.com, time.com, yalebooks.yale.edu