Chris Columbus gave an interview about a new film in the “Home Alone” franchise without knowing that Disney was already developing such a project with Macaulay Culkin. The director spoke to Variety just minutes before it was announced that Culkin would return as Kevin McCallister, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would work on the screenplay and production.

The project is in its early stages. Rogen and Goldberg will produce it through their company Point Grey, but no director, full cast or release date has been announced yet.

“There’s no film without the two of them”

Columbus, who directed the first two films in the franchise in 1990 and 1992, spoke about a possible sequel in the context of Catherine O’Hara’s death. The actress, who played Kate McCallister, died on January 30 at the age of 71. The cause was a pulmonary embolism, and she had also been diagnosed with rectal cancer before her death.

“Catherine is 50 percent of ‘Home Alone,’” Columbus said. He described the relationship between O’Hara and Culkin as “yin and yang” and as the emotional center of the film. According to him, without the two actors “there’s no film,” because their dynamic is what gives the story its heart.

O’Hara played the mother of eight-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left home alone while his family leaves for Paris. After initially enjoying his freedom, he must defend the house from the burglars Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Columbus didn’t expect the news

According to Variety, the director had not been informed about the development and declined to comment further after the news broke. Shortly beforehand, he had praised Culkin for appearing in a new holiday commercial for “McDonald’s” and said that he would like to work with the actor again on a project connected to “Home Alone.”

Columbus left open the possibility of a film with the original cast, but insisted that the franchise had been built on the specific chemistry between the performers. He described Pesci and Stern as “the ultimate comedy duo” and said that repeated attempts to replace them had not produced the same result.

The first “Home Alone” was written by John Hughes and turned Culkin into an international star. The actor returned as Kevin in the second film in 1992, in which his character is once again separated from his family, but this time ends up alone in New York. The new project will mark Culkin’s first return to the role on the big screen in more than three decades.

Sources: dailymail.com, au.variety.com, the-independent.com