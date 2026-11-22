In Svetoslav Minkov’s stories, automatons have human faces, cities look like labyrinths, and everyday life can turn out to be more inexplicable than even the boldest fantasy. November 22 marks 60 years since the death of the writer, who died in 1966 at the age of 64.

Born in 1902 in Radomir, Minkov belonged to the generation of Bulgarian authors who, in the first decades of the 20th century, were seeking a new language for a changing world. He wrote short stories, feuilletons, travelogues and fairy tales, and worked as a translator, journalist, editor, proofreader and librarian. He became acquainted with modern European literature during his stay in Munich, and later continued his education in Sofia.

The Fantastic as a Mirror of Reality

Among his best-known books are „The Blue Chrysanthemum“, „A Game of Shadows“, „Automatons“ and „The Lady with X-Ray Eyes“. In them, the fantastic does not serve merely as an escape from reality. It is a way of making visible the fears, vanity, mechanisation of humanity and absurdities of the modern city.

That is why Minkov is often described as one of the fathers of modern Bulgarian fantasy. The Bulgarian National Radio also presents him as a chronicler of modern times, whose works combine a satirical perspective, grotesque and an interest in scientific and technological change.

In 1922, Minkov took part in publishing „Balgaran Calendar“ together with Hristo Smirnenski. Later, together with Geo Milev and Vladimir Polyanoв, he participated in the creation of „Argus“ – a publishing house dedicated to fantastic literature. These early initiatives demonstrate his interest in a genre that for a long time remained outside the literary canon.

The Writer Who Looked Beyond Borders

In 1936, Minkov visited Brazil and Argentina as a delegate to the International Congress of PEN Clubs. The journey provided material for his books „Madrid Is Burning“ and „The Other America“, which reveal his curiosity about unfamiliar societies, major cities and differing ideas of modernity.

„I belong to a broader community than my homeland Bulgaria,“ he wrote in a letter to the artist Georgi Papazov, quoted by the Archive Fund of the Bulgarian National Radio. The words also explain Minkov’s distinctive place in Bulgarian literature – a writer with a clear national presence, but with an imagination that constantly crosses borders.

As a translator, he brought into Bulgarian the works of Hans Christian Andersen, Gustav Meyrink, Edgar Allan Poe and other authors. His works have been translated into 15 languages.

Literature and Civic Position

His life unfolded amid political upheavals, wars and sweeping social changes. In 1941, Svetoslav Minkov testified in defence of the poet Nikola Vaptsarov, speaking about the artistic qualities of his poetry.

Minkov died on November 22, 1966, following a brief illness. Six decades later, his books continue to be read not only as fantasy from the past, but also as literature about a person trying to remain human in a world increasingly populated by machines, images and appearances.

Sources: bta.bg, old-news.bnr.bg, archives.bnr.bg