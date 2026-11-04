Birthday Behind Bars: P. Diddy Turns 56 Today

Today, on November 4, American music producer, rapper and entrepreneur Sean Diddy Combs – also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or simply Diddy – is celebrating his 57th birthday. Unfortunately for many of his fans, the special day is passing not with a lavish dinner and glamour, but behind bars, following numerous legal and criminal troubles.

Biography and achievements

Sean Diddy Combs was born on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, New York. He grew up in Mount Vernon, New York, in a family facing financial difficulties after his father was murdered when he was just two years old.

After graduating from a Catholic school, he enrolled at Howard University but dropped out to focus on his music career.

In the early 1990s, Combs quickly became an influential figure on the hip-hop scene: he founded the Bad Boy Records label in 1993 and played a role in discovering and developing artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige.

His album No Way Out (1997) was a major breakthrough – featuring the hit “I’ll Be Missing You,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and ushered in a new era for rap music.

In addition to music, Combs expanded into business: the Sean John clothing brand, television appearances, investments and other types of projects. In this way, he became not only an artist but also a business mogul – with a level of wealth and influence rarely seen among rappers.

Legal troubles and prison

The past few years have been marked by sweeping allegations and legal battles. In September 2024, he was arrested and charged with federal offenses – including sex trafficking, transporting individuals for the purposes of prostitution, and criminal conspiracy.

The trial began in May 2025, and on July 2, 2025, the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution, but acquitted him of the most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking.

Finally, on October 3, 2025, he was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison, plus a $500,000 fine.

It is believed that his release date could be May 8, 2028, thanks to “good behavior.”