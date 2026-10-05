Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges searches in Epstein case

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal challenge against Thames Valley Police over searches carried out as part of the investigation into his links to Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince wants the court to check whether the search warrants were issued and executed lawfully, RBC, “Daily Telegraph“ and “Independent“ reported.

The warrants allowed police to search a property on the Sandringham estate, where Mountbatten-Windsor lived, as well as his former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor. They were issued by a judge at the Old Bailey at the request of Thames Valley Police.

Court to consider access to documents

The application for judicial review was made earlier this year and a High Court judge has granted it. A closed hearing is expected in the coming days to consider whether some of the documents in the proceedings can be disclosed. The mere granting of judicial review does not mean that the court has accepted Mountbatten-Windsor's claims or that the searches were unlawful.

The case is directed against the actions of the police and does not constitute a decision on the merits of the investigation into him. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged or found guilty.

The investigation began after his arrest in February

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February on his 66th birthday. He was questioned on suspicion of abuse of public office and later released, but remains under investigation.

Police are investigating allegations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while working as a British trade representative. The investigation is part of a wider investigation into his relationship with the American financier, who died in custody in New York in 2019.

After the arrest, Buckingham Palace said: “The law must take its course.” Thames Valley Police have not said the investigation has concluded. The next important step in the legal process is the hearing on access to documents, not a ruling on whether Mountbatten-Windsor committed a crime.

Sources: Daily Telegraph, Independent