Yura Borisov is in the race for the "Oscar" again

Yura Borisov may receive a second consecutive nomination for the "Oscar". The film company Neon plans to nominate him in the "Best Actor" category for his role as the co-founder and former chief scientific officer of OpenAI Ilya Sutzkever in the film "Artificial" by Luca Guadagnino. This was reported by Variety, citing its sources.

It is important that this is an intention of the distributor and an Oscar campaign, and not a nomination that has already been received. The list of nominees for the 99th "Oscar" awards to be announced on December 7, 2026.

Neon is preparing a campaign in the main categories

The company intends to submit “Artificial“ in all the main categories, including “Best Picture“ and “Best Director“. Simon Rich's script is planned for the “Best Original Screenplay“ category.

Andrew Garfield, who plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is expected to be nominated for a supporting actor role. In the same category, Neon plans to include Mark Rylance for the role of artificial intelligence researcher Jeffrey Hinton. Monica Barbaro, who plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, is expected to be offered a supporting actress role.

After acquiring the film, Neon said: “Artificial“ will be in this year's Oscar race.

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Историята на филма е свързана с кризата в OpenAI

„Изкуствен“ пресъздава събитията от 2023 г., когато Сам Алтман беше отстранен като ръководител на OpenAI, а няколко дни по-късно се върна на поста. Суцкевер беше сред фигурите, свързвани с решението за отстраняването му на фона на спор за посоката и безопасността на развитието на изкуствения интелект.

Sutzkever left OpenAI in May 2024 and later founded the startup Safe Superintelligence. In the film, his image is entrusted to Borisov, who last year received his first Oscar nomination for the role of Igor in “Anora“.

At that time, Bulgarian viewers also knew Borisov by his original name Igor, but the award went to Kieran Culkin for “True Pain“. If Neon's campaign leads to a nomination, Borisov will compete this time in the category for leading actor.

The premiere is behind him, the cinema awaits him in December

“Artificial“ was first shown on October 5 at the New York Film Festival. Its U.S. theatrical release is scheduled for December 25, 2026.

Before reaching Neon, the film was attached to Amazon MGM Studios. The studio dropped out of distribution after Amazon struck a major partnership with OpenAI. Neon later acquired the rights and committed to investing $15 million in marketing.

Sources: rbc.ru, au.variety.com, oscars.org