The axe from The Shining is up for auction for up to £50,000.

The axe used by Jack Nicholson in one of the most recognisable scenes from “The Shining“ is to be sold at auction in London. The special prop is estimated to be between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds – approximately 40,000-67,000 US dollars.

In the 1980 film, Nicholson plays Jack Torrance – a writer who uses an axe to break down the door behind which his wife Wendy, played by Shelley Duvall, is hiding. The item is a film prop, not a real weapon used outside of production.

The prop is part of Kubrick's archive

The axe will be offered as part of the first auction of the personal archive of director Stanley Kubrick, who died in 1999. The auction will also feature the two blue dresses worn by the Grady sisters from “The Shining“, as well as film props from “The Shining“, “2001: A Space Odyssey“, “Barry Lyndon“ and “Eyes Wide Shut“.

The lots also include scripts with Kubrick's personal notes, drawings and alternate versions of scenes. According to “The Guardian“ It is these materials that make it possible to follow the director's working process.

The model from “2001 A Space Odyssey“ is the most expensive lot

The model of the cosmic embryo from the finale of “2001 A Space Odyssey“ received the highest rating. It is expected to reach 800,000 British pounds.

“This is the last enigmatic image of one of the most influential science fiction films“, said Claire Toll-More of “Bonhams“.

According to her, the auction will give collectors, fans and researchers the opportunity to acquire objects related to some of Kubrick's most famous films.

The auction will be held on February 3 at “Bonhams“ in London. Before that, the lots will be shown publicly in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London.

Sources: rbc.ru, theguardian.com